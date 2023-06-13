FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With recent changes to recycling guidelines that call for the removal of lids from plastic bottles, jugs, and food containers prior to recycling, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management has initiated a program to keep those items from ending up in landfills.

Instead of putting those items in the trash, they can be taken to the following drop-off sites:

Northwest, near 2 Fort Recovery Road

Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road

Leo-Cedarville, 14701 Schwartz Road

Monroeville, 110 ½ South Street

Examples of accepted caps and lids include plastic water bottle caps, medicine bottle caps, sour cream tub lids, to-go cup lids, butter tub lids, laundry detergent lids, and peanut butter jar lids. All caps and lids must be made from plastic and be clean prior to recycling.

Items smaller than a credit card, including loose caps, are too small to be recycled.Instead of going to the local recycling facility, plastic caps and lids through ACDEM’s collection program will be made into food-grade wax and renewable natural gas.