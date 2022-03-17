FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) — As part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) enacted by Congress in March of 2021, Fort Wayne stands to receive $50.8 million to help recover from economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’ll the city do with the funding? On Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry’s administration announced plans for the possible uses of that money.

City leaders aim to allocate the funds in order to:

Build strong and healthy communities to improve the mental and physical health of the Fort Wayne community by hosting mental health symposiums, adding social workers to the FWPD Crisis Intervention team

To make investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

Assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality due to COVID-19’s negative economic impacts

Invest in a grocery store in the Southeast area of Fort Wayne

Improvements to Franke Park to alleviate traffic

Maintain consistency and strive for quality in government services in order to benefit residents.

“Our top priority is to continue to ensure the needs of our residents and businesses are being met through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our suggested outline for the use of ARPA dollars is an important duty that we take seriously and is designed to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction,” said Mayor Henry. “Our focus on health, economic development, neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks positions our community for continued growth and success.”

The City of Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Plan is set to be introduced at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 22, according to the Mayor’s office.

To learn more about Fort Wayne’s plan with ARPA funds, check out the plan above.