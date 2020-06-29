Here’s how you can keep pets safe this 4th of July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has released a list of tips and tricks to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July weekend.

Here are tips to keep your pets safe:

Keep pets inside your home or inside an air-conditioned building as much as possible when fireworks are being used in your area.

Secure gates and supervise your animals while outside.

Keep current identification on your pet’s collar.

Ensure your pets are microchipped and all the information is current.

Give pets a safe place to hide (a bedroom or other quiet space) turn on a television, radio, fan or other ambient noise to drown out the sound of fireworks.

You can also talk to your veterinarian about medications that can help keep your pet calm during fireworks.

Pets should not be taken to any celebration where fireworks or sirens occur. Loud noises increase the chance of your pet fleeing and becoming lost in an unfamiliar area.

Never take your pet in the car with you. Even on a 70-degree day the inside of a car can reach temperatures of 120 degrees or more in a matter of minutes. Partially opened windows won’t provide sufficient air, but do provide an opportunity for your pet to be stolen, experience a seizure or even death.

While fireworks have the potential to cause serious toxicity for pets, common concerns with exposure to fireworks include gastrointestinal upset, corrosive injury, dermal burns and possible foreign body obstruction.

Keep pool chemicals and products away from your pets while celebrating at pools as these can cause serious toxic exposure when pets come into direct contact with them.

Keep pets away from picnic foods to avoid toxic exposure – Summer festivities include a plethora of foods pets should not get into: Grapes/raisins, onions and garlic, xylitol (an ingredient commonly found in candy and chewing gum), macadamia nuts, chocolate, avocados, cherry pits and alcohol to name a few.

The Animal Care & Control office will be closed on Friday, July 3 and will reopen on Monday, July 6. If a pet becomes lost, they request that the owner bring in a photo to help staff identify the lost pet. Owners looking for their lost pet will not be allowed into the kennel area.

The shelter requests that anyone who finds a stray animal file a found report with the shelter. The animal can be kept in the finder’s home or turned over to Animal Care & Control. Call 427-1244 for more information and to immediately report a found pet.