Here’s how you can keep pets safe this 4th of July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has released a list of tips and tricks to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July weekend.
Here are tips to keep your pets safe:
- Keep pets inside your home or inside an air-conditioned building as much as possible when fireworks are being used in your area.
- Secure gates and supervise your animals while outside.
- Keep current identification on your pet’s collar.
- Ensure your pets are microchipped and all the information is current.
- Give pets a safe place to hide (a bedroom or other quiet space) turn on a television, radio, fan or other ambient noise to drown out the sound of fireworks.
- You can also talk to your veterinarian about medications that can help keep your pet calm during fireworks.
- Pets should not be taken to any celebration where fireworks or sirens occur. Loud noises increase the chance of your pet fleeing and becoming lost in an unfamiliar area.
- Never take your pet in the car with you. Even on a 70-degree day the inside of a car can reach temperatures of 120 degrees or more in a matter of minutes. Partially opened windows won’t provide sufficient air, but do provide an opportunity for your pet to be stolen, experience a seizure or even death.
- While fireworks have the potential to cause serious toxicity for pets, common concerns with exposure to fireworks include gastrointestinal upset, corrosive injury, dermal burns and possible foreign body obstruction.
- Keep pool chemicals and products away from your pets while celebrating at pools as these can cause serious toxic exposure when pets come into direct contact with them.
- Keep pets away from picnic foods to avoid toxic exposure – Summer festivities include a plethora of foods pets should not get into: Grapes/raisins, onions and garlic, xylitol (an ingredient commonly found in candy and chewing gum), macadamia nuts, chocolate, avocados, cherry pits and alcohol to name a few.
The Animal Care & Control office will be closed on Friday, July 3 and will reopen on Monday, July 6. If a pet becomes lost, they request that the owner bring in a photo to help staff identify the lost pet. Owners looking for their lost pet will not be allowed into the kennel area.
The shelter requests that anyone who finds a stray animal file a found report with the shelter. The animal can be kept in the finder’s home or turned over to Animal Care & Control. Call 427-1244 for more information and to immediately report a found pet.