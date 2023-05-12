ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County residents can give back to the community Saturday with an annual food drive.

Before mail is delivered Saturday, you can leave non-perishable food next to your mailbox. The simple process is thanks to the National Association of Letter Carriers, who will pick up the donations along with your mail as scheduled that day.

Organizers said the timing is important, with food banks running low on donations after the winter holidays and with summer approaching.

Donations are given to Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County’s Neighborhood Food Network, which has 21 food pantries, according to the release. Organizers estimate the amount of food can sustain the Associated Churches Food Bank for six months.