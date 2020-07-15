Here’s how NACS will clean its school buses

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Northwest Allen County Schools will use two electrostatic handheld sprayers to clean its buses.

“They work perfectly for the school buses,” said Troy Bearman, the Fleet Manager for NACS. “It’s lightweight, with its size we can get between the seats.”

The sprayers will be filled with a solution called Bioesque that kills germs in just three minutes. It then needs between 10 and 15 minutes to dry. Bearman said the electrostatic sprayers have a “conductive property” that allows the solution to wrap around the seats and clean the inside of crevices.

Troy Bearman, the Fleet Manager for NACS, demonstrates how the electrostatic sprayers will clean school buses.

“We’ve found it’s a piece of mind knowing that it’s getting to areas that you may not get with just a standard cloth and a spray bottle,” Bearman said.

The district plans to spray each bus after the morning routes and they are still finalizing a plan for cleaning after afternoon routes, according to Bearman.

Ironically, the district was already looking for another tool to clean the buses with and purchased these electrostatic sprayers about six months ago, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bearman believes the two sprayers will be enough to clean all of the buses, but says they may look to purchase a third in the future.

He doesn’t think parents have anything to worry about.

“We’re probably doing the same as or just about the same amount as what parents would be doing at home as far as keeping their houses clean, said Bearman. “So I’m very confident in the product, very confident in the procedure and I think they’re really safe.”

An electrostatic sprayer has previously been used in another building within the school district and was considered to be “successful.”

Although a final decision has not been made, it is likely students will be required to wear masks while riding the bus. How many students will be allowed to sit in each seat because of social distancing guidelines is still being decided on.

All NACS buses also went through standard safety checks Wednesday. Out of the 89 buses inspected, the only issue was one broken light bulb.