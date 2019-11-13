Here’s how local school districts will manage Red for Ed Day

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Thousands of Indiana teachers are expected to travel to Indianapolis next week to rally for more resources in schools.

Red for Ed Day is Tuesday, Nov. 19, with a rally scheduled at the Indiana Statehouse – just as legislators return in session to organize for the upcoming General Assembly. The Indiana State Teachers Association has invited teachers to wear red and flood the Statehouse to show lawmakers that students, educators, and public schools need to be a top priority.

The rally is just one of several events educators have planned for National Education Week, Nov. 18-22. Throughout the week, educators will make their voices heard by writing letters and inviting their communities and legislators into their classrooms.

WANE 15 called local school districts to see what they have planned for Red for Ed Day on Tuesday.

Adams County:

Adam Central Community Schools: School officials say that teachers are encouraged to wear red, but the district will not close Nov. 19.

South Adam Schools: The South Adams Community Teacher Association have organized a meeting and a walk-in on Nov. 19 at 7:20 a.m. on the south side of the school. The community is invited to attend and everyone is encouraged to wear red shirts. They will not be closing their schools but some teachers will head down to Indianapolis.

Allen County:

East Allen County Community Schools: The school corporation will not close but teachers are planning to wear red, gather 15 minutes before contract day starts and then walk in together at the start of their day.

Fort Wayne Community Schools: More than 500 teachers have requested personal days – nearly a third of the teaching staff. School officials said there are not enough substitutes but they have no plans to close schools, so they are currently discussing options for the corporation.

Northwest Allen County Schools: The district is encouraging teachers to wear I (heart) Public Education shirts or red that day. They haven’t had any requests for days off for that reason. Dr. Himsel sent out a message to teachers suggesting that taking the day away from instruction wasn’t the way to bring attention to the cause.

Southwest Allen County Schools: School officials say the schools will remain open and they encourage teachers to wear red.

Blackford County:

Blackford County Schools: School officials say that as of Wednesday, the school will remain open. Currently, 15 teachers are planning to make the trip to Indianapolis.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb County Eastern Community School District: School officials say they have no plans for the day.

Hamilton Community: School officials say some teachers are taking the day off to go, but the corporation has no plans.

Garrett-Keyser-Butler: School officials say they have no plans for the day.

Huntington County:

Huntington County Community Schools: School officials have decided to cancel classes on Nov. 19 after 115 educators requested personal leave to attend the rally in Indianapolis.

Grant County:

Eastbrook Community Schools: School officials are asking for everyone to wear red on Nov 19. As of now, no teachers from the corporation are headed to Indy. Superintendent Brett Garrett said the teachers and school officials will support the teachers and that everyone feels the best place for them on the day is to be teaching the next generation in their classrooms.

Marion Community Schools: The school system has decided to cancel classes on Nov. 19 in support of the Red for Ed rally at the Indiana Statehouse.

Madison-Grant United School Corporation: The corporation has decided to close the schools so teachers can attend the rally in Indianapolis.

Jay County:

Jay County Community Schools: The school system plans to close Nov. 19 and hold a planned eLearning day for students. The decision to close was made after the number of staff who are using a personal leave day to attend the rally exceeded the school’s ability to provide a sufficient number of substitute teachers in each school.

LaGrange County:

Lakeland School Corporation: The night before Red for Ed Day, the community is invited to Lakeland Auditorium to hear a presentation on the current state of Indiana’s education system. The school will remain open on Tuesday, and teachers are encouraged to wear red. Two teachers are planning to make the trip to Indianapolis.

Noble County:

Central Noble Schools: School officials say Tuesday will be just like any other school day. A handful of teachers plan to attend the rally in Indy while the rest will wear red while teaching.

East Noble School Corporation: The corporation does not plan to close. However, ENSC’s teacher’s association does plan to have representation at the Statehouse on the 19th. Teachers not attending the rally have been using a personal letter-writing campaign to share their advocacy efforts with legislators to ensure their individual voice is heard.

Wells County:

Bluffton Harrison School Corporation: The school does not plan to close on Nov. 19. As of now, eight teachers from the school corporation will attend the rally down in Indy. Teachers unable to attend the rally are encouraged to wear red.

Northern Wells Community School Corporation: Several teachers will represent the school system in Indianapolis. School officials are encouraging staff to wear red on Tuesday and the staff will continue to wear red every Wednesday to show support for the cause. At this time, officials say the school will remain open on Tuesday.

Southern Wells Community School Corporation: School officials say four teachers have requested the day off to go to Indy but for now the schools will remain open.

Whitley County:

Smith-Green Community Schools: A handful of teachers are planning to go to the rally and teachers will wear red on Tuesday to show their support for the cause.

Whitley Consolidated Schools: Schools will be open, however, the district has some teachers scheduled to go to Indy.

Whitko Community School Corporation: With 1/3rd of teachers planning to go to the rally on the 19th, Whitko Schools announced it would close for the day.

WANE 15 also reached out to the following school corporations but have not received a response back:

DeKalb Community Central United,

Fremont Community Schools,

Prairie Heights Community School Corporation,

Mississinewa Community School Corporation,

North Adams Community Schools,

Steuben County Metropolitan School District,

Westview School Corporation,

West Noble School Corporation.

To learn more about Red For Ed Days, click here.