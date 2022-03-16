FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Mayor Tom Henry explained today how residents of Fort Wayne may assist Ukrainians through Fort Wayne’s sister city in Plock, Poland.

Plock has been aiding Ukrainians by giving basic necessities and accommodation to those who have fled Ukraine and now reside in Plock. Zhytomyr, Ukraine is a sister city to Plock.

On Wednesday, Mayor Henry had a Zoom meeting with Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski. The mayors spoke about the present situation in Ukraine and how Plock is attempting to make a difference by providing aid to Ukrainians in need.

Fort Wayne residents can donate to Plock in order to help Ukrainian refugees through the Fort Wayne Sister Cities website. To make sure donations reach the city of Plock, add “City of Plock Refugee Fund” to the payment notes to ensure Ukrainian refugees get the support they need.