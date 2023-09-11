FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been 22 years since the tragic terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

The anniversary, which is also recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance, is being remembered Monday in Fort Wayne with several memorials.

At the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial, 1001 N. Wells St., the community gathered together with local officials, police and firefighters to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 with a prayer and rose-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Flags are available at the main monument to be planted throughout the day, organizers said.

An officer lays a rose down during the ceremony at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters memorial marking 22 years since 9/11.

9/11 ceremony at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters memorial.

Students wave flags in honor of 9/11 victims

Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School waved flags four times Monday morning, marking the times each attack took place 22 years ago.

Canterbury School is hosting an evening of reflection on 9/11 and school safety from 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Speakers include middle school teacher Hallie Greider, who will share her story of living in New York City on that tragic day; school resource officer Amy McHenry, discussing issues facing educators today and how to be proactive in making schools safer, and teachers Tina Fick, Jen Reelsen, and Melissa Walda sharing their personal stories of what that day was like. Karin Soat, a math teacher at Canterbury and professor at Purdue Fort Wayne, is bringing her college students to Canterbury for the event.