(WANE) – Spotify Wrapped has been taking over social media this past week, with users sharing the recap of what they’ve been listening to most this year. In turn, the viral posts have prompted memes and creative twists on the annual audio recap.

WANE 15 has hopped on the bandwagon with “wane.com wrapped”, using the eye-catching format of Spotify’s rankings to reflect on some of our site’s top web stories and videos of 2023.

Reread the year’s top stories and rewatch top videos in “wane.com wrapped”.

Top 5 stories

1. Police clock Mustang going 130 mph on US 33; driver ‘proud

The driver of a Mustang speeding nearly three times faster than the posted speed limit seemed “proud” of his actions in this February encounter with Allen County officers.

2. Two fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty

Two men ended up pleading guilty to cheating charges after allegations they had stuffed fish with lead weights and fish fillets to win thousands of dollars in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament.

3. That’s not a bird’s nest in your tree, so what is it?

Large clumps of leaves were spotted in trees this autumn as the leaves began to fall, and inquiring minds were in for a surprise when it wasn’t birds that appeared from inside the bundle.

4. Culver’s makes big change to menu, nixes longtime offerings: ‘You just lost a customer’

Loyal customers of the popular Midwest fast-casual chain were divided in January when the news broke that Culver’s was making the switch from Pepsi products to serving Coke.

5. What’s the oldest city in Indiana?

A southern Indiana city founded in 1732- 84 years before Indiana became part of the United States- has a rich history, with some buildings still standing centuries later.

Top 5 videos

1. Snow falling Tuesday in Fort Wayne

2. Delphi murder investigation timeline

3. Fight involving referee breaks out at basketball game in Fort Wayne

4. Road rage shooting caught on camera near Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road

5. Fort Wayne mayoral candidates square off in WANE 15 debate