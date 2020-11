FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The changing of the clocks on Sunday also signified the changing of the seasons— and that includes golf season coming to an end.

The Shoaff Park Golf Course closed for the season on Saturday.

However, McMillen Golf Course will remain open through Nov. 21 and Foster Golf Course won’t close until Dec. 23.

Both courses’ hours will depend on the weather.

All golf course in the area will reopen in the spring.