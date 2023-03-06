FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Master Trooper James Bailey of the Indiana State Police was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle in a crash on Interstate 69 near Auburn.

Bailey had been with the State Police for more than 15 years. He was 50 years old and is survived by his wife and two children.

Bailey’s patrol car sat in front of the entrance to Indiana State Police Post No. 22 on Fort Wayne’s southwest side on Saturday as a memorial for him.

Here is a list of fellow Indiana State Troopers from the region who were killed in the line of duty:

Master Trooper David Rich, Wabash County: On July 5, 2007, Rich stopped to assist a motorist on U.S. 24 near Wabash when the motorist shot Rich and then shot himself. The motorist was driving a stolen vehicle that had been reported the previous day.

Trooper Richard Beal, Kosciusko County: On Jan. 15, 2000, Beal stopped to assist a wrecker operator in southeastern Kosciusko County with pulling a car out of a ditch. As the both of them were working along State Road 14, the driver in a passing vehicle lost control on the icy roadway hitting the both of them. Beal died three days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Cory Elson, Fort Wayne: On April 3, 1999, Elson was on duty in Adams County when he stopped a pickup truck on U.S. 27. As Elson exited his patrol car, the driver of the truck opened fire with an automatic rifle, killing him at the scene.

Trooper Richard Gaston, St. Joseph County: On March 4, 1999, Gaston was conducting a traffic stop with a field training officer. During the stop on an Indiana Toll Road, a semi-truck drove off the roadway and hit the troopers’ vehicle, killing Gaston and two people in another car.

Master Trooper David Deuter, LaGrange County: On July 16, 1998, while Deuter was on duty, he stopped a motorist at a toll road in LaGrange County. While standing by the driver’s side door, a semi-truck hit and killed him.

Trooper Donald Turner, Ligonier: On Jan. 28. 1956, Turner was called to assist a tow truck driver in removing a vehicle from a ditch when he was stuck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Trooper Richard England, Ligonier: On April 22, 1942, while transporting an army deserter, England attempted to pass a car when the driver made a turn in front of him. England struck and vehicle and crashed into a tree. England died as a result of the crash, while the deserter survived without injuries.