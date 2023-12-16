FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s the most wonderful race of the year as Santas flood Promenade Park in the Fort Wayne Great Santa Run.

Join Santa along with many other Santas as they take flight through downtown in a 5k that begins in Promenade Park starting at 8 a.m. Every participant in the race will wear the great red suit and earn holiday treats and a finisher medal as they complete the 5k.

This Great Santa Run has a close-to-home message as owner of Fleet Feet, who organizes the parade, Kevin Croy will be honoring his father with 10% of the registration proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society for Esophageal Cancer. Croy’s father Richard K. Croy donned the Santa suit for many years making this the perfect run to remember him.

Sleighs take off for this race at 202 W Superior Street.

To find out more about the race and to find out about upcoming races to celebrate the holidays head to Fleet Feet’s website.