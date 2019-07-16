Here Come the Mummies to bring funk to the Clyde

Here Come the Mummies will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Clyde Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Funk band Here Come the Mummies will perform at the Clyde Theatre this fall.

HCTM will bring their brand of “terrifying funk from beyond the grave” to the Clyde on Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

About Here Come the Mummies, the Clyde Theatre wrote in a promotional email:

“While HCTM’s lyrics leave little to the imagination, their wraps have been the topic of much speculation. Some say they are reincarnated Grammy-winning studio musicians – employing the wraps as a means to escape record contracts; others claim the band is the brainchild of sexy-man Scott Baio. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft and unrelenting live show will bend your brain and melt your face.”