Here Come the Mummies cancel TRF show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Funk band Here Come the Mummies have canceled their scheduled Three Rivers Festival performance.

The band’s management said a key band member “got in an accident, is stable but with multiple injuries preventing the performance.” No other details about the incident were released.

Here Come the Mummies was scheduled to perform Saturday night with Whoa, Man! and Coolidge to open the 51st annual Three Rivers Festival. Festival Director Jack Hammer said the show will go forward with Whoa, Man! and Coolidge, along with an unnamed third act.

All ticket refunds will be handled through Ticketmaster, Hammer said.

The rest of the Three Rivers Festival lineup includes:

Friday, July 12 – The Boogie Wonder Band with Goodnight Gracie and Uncle Muscle

Friday, July 19 – Pop Evil with Downstait and AFU

Saturday, July 20 – Back to the 90’s Tour with Young MC, Rob Base, and C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams

Tickets for all shows go on sale May 3 at the Embassy Theatre Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased day of show.

Other shows include:

Sunday, July 14 – Unspoken, We are Messengers, Austin French, Britt Nicole and The Voices of Unity (tickets available through STAR 88.3)

Monday, July 15 – Waiter & Waitress Contest followed by the World Premiere of American Mullet Legend of the Silver Fox (FREE)

Tuesday, July 16 – $2 Tuesday with Brother, Six Feet to Salvation, and Daily Driver (tickets available at the door)

Wednesday, July 17 – Trivia Night

Thursday, July 18 – The Heart and Soul Affair featuring Motown tribute Touch and Chris Worth and Music Lovers Lounge (tickets at Three Rivers Festival office)

The 2019 Three Rivers Festival runs July 12-20.