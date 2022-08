FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort4Fitness unveiled the shirts for its 2022 fall event during Wednesday night’s Fort Wayne TinCaps game.

The shirts are red, orange, yellow and green, and feature a running fox with a large ‘XV’ to signify the 15th annual event.

(Fort4Fitness)

Shirts are available for four races: the 4 mile, the 10K, the half marathon, and the Triple Crown.

The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Fort Wayne.