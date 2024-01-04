ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is reflecting on which fiction and nonfiction titles were the most popular reads for local bookworms in 2023.
Aja Michael-Keller, director of communications for ACPL, said it’s common to see celebrity memoirs on the list each year, along with children’s series like Diary of a Wimpy Kid or Dog Man.
Here’s the full list compiled by library staff:
Adult Nonfiction
- “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
- “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
- “Spare” by Prince Harry (#1 most-borrowed e-book nationally)
- “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore
- “Counting the Cost” by Jill Duggar
- “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia
- “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears
- “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry
- “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
Adult Fiction
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (#1 most-borrowed fiction e-book nationwide)
- “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
- “The Exchange: After the Firm” by John Grisham
- “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
- “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
Children’s Fiction
- “No Brainer” by Jeff Kinney
- “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney
- “Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney
- “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney
- “Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey
- “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey
- “For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey
- “Stacey’s Mistake” by Ellen T. Crenshaw
- “Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery: A Graphic Novel” by Cynthia Yuan Cheng
- “Jessi’s Secret Language: A Graphic Novel” by Chan Chau
Teen Fiction
- “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan
- “The Chalice of the Gods” by Rick Riordan
- “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
- “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins
- “The Fellowship of the Ring” by J.R.R. Tolkien
- “On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness” by Andrew Peterson
- “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
- “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins
- “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas
- “The Titan’s Curse” by Rick Riordan