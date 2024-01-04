ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is reflecting on which fiction and nonfiction titles were the most popular reads for local bookworms in 2023.

Aja Michael-Keller, director of communications for ACPL, said it’s common to see celebrity memoirs on the list each year, along with children’s series like Diary of a Wimpy Kid or Dog Man.

Here’s the full list compiled by library staff:

Adult Nonfiction

“A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo “Spare” by Prince Harry (#1 most-borrowed e-book nationally) “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore “Counting the Cost” by Jill Duggar “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence

Adult Fiction

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (#1 most-borrowed fiction e-book nationwide) “Happy Place” by Emily Henry “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell “The Exchange: After the Firm” by John Grisham “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

Children’s Fiction

“No Brainer” by Jeff Kinney “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney “Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney “Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey “For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey “Stacey’s Mistake” by Ellen T. Crenshaw “Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery: A Graphic Novel” by Cynthia Yuan Cheng “Jessi’s Secret Language: A Graphic Novel” by Chan Chau

Teen Fiction