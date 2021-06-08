Here are the summer camps around Fort Wayne with openings for your kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parents looking for activities and events for their children this summer can find several camps available around the Fort Wayne area.
The summer camp opportunities include: athletic events, culinary arts, outdoor adventures, arts and crafts, bible study, learning assignments and many other occasions.
Educators encourage summer school programming to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Registration is open and spots are filling up fast. For more information, go to the company’s website to apply.
McMillen Park Community Center
All God’s Children Daycare Center
Beasley National Soccer School
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
Summer programs at Canterbury School
Crescent Avenue Weekday School
Erin’s House for Grieving Children
Kiddie Academy of Southwest Fort Wayne
Mount Calvary Child Care & Preschool
My Little Einstein’s Learning Ministry
Did we miss your camp? Let us know about it HERE.