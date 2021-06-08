Here are the summer camps around Fort Wayne with openings for your kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parents looking for activities and events for their children this summer can find several camps available around the Fort Wayne area.

The summer camp opportunities include: athletic events, culinary arts, outdoor adventures, arts and crafts, bible study, learning assignments and many other occasions.

Educators encourage summer school programming to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Registration is open and spots are filling up fast. For more information, go to the company’s website to apply.

Camp Allen Park

McMillen Park Community Center

Salomon Farm Park

Weisser Park Youth Center

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Central Branch YMCA

Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA

Jorgensen Family YMCA

Renaissance Pointe YMCA

YMCA Child Care Services

Abacus Early Learning Center

All God’s Children Daycare Center

Beasley National Soccer School

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Summer programs at Canterbury School

Carnegie Boulevard KinderCare

Cedar Creek Childcare

Crescent Avenue Weekday School

Early Childhood Alliance

East Wayne Head Start

Empowered Sports Club

Erin’s House for Grieving Children

First Presbyterian Daycare

Kiddie Academy of Southwest Fort Wayne

Kids Castle Learning Center

Kids on the Go Inc.

Kids Zone Preschool

Learn and Grow Childcare 2

The Learning Community

Leo KinderCare

Martini Kids Club Ministry

Mount Calvary Child Care & Preschool

My Little Einstein’s Learning Ministry

SonShine Christian Academy

Taylor Chapel Preschool

Temple Head Start

World Baseball Academy, Inc.

