FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp has sent a letter to the City Attorney “regarding policy, procedure, and financial accountability” in response to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry for allegedly driving drunk last weekend.

The letter sent to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Council letterhead was released to WANE 15 Friday.

Arp included 12 questions surrounding the crash that occurred Oct. 8 on Old Mill Road. Henry was the driver of the car that sideswiped another vehicle, but nearly hit the other vehicle head on. Henry was going home after an event at the downtown Fort Wayne Civic Center around 10:30 p.m. and blew a BAC of nearly twice the legal limit allowed.

Here is the letter:

WANE has also sent two public records requests for police body cam footage, but those requests have been denied.

The mayor, 70, was arrested and Monday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Arp’s questions included leasing information, like was the Chevy Impala leased by the city for use by the mayor and if the vehicle was leased through Fleet.

Other questions involved the role of insurance coverage and details on the investigation conducted on the accident. Another question asked was who will be paying for the repairs and damage payments to the other driver.

One particular question asks if the mayor was ever stopped by police before the Oct. 8 incident and was there a suspicion of drinking and driving.

The Council asked Heiny to respond by Oct. 19.

“Please note that since these questions have been asked by numerous members of Council, I will be sharing all responses with all members of Council,” Arp wrote in the letter.

