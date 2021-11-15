Here are the neighborhood improvement projects planned around Fort Wayne next year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division has released a preliminary list of neighborhood infrastructure improvements for 2022.

The city has planned $38.5 million in enhancement projects for all four quadrants of Fort Wayne. They include $29.1 million for streets/roads/bridges, $6 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $3.4 million for trails.

Since 2014, Fort Wayne has invested more than $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

“Investing in neighborhoods continues to be a top priority. It’s critical that we make improvements that will have a lasting impact,” said Shan Gunawardena, director, City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division. “We look forward to working with City Council and our neighborhoods as we develop plans that will position Fort Wayne for growth and success.”

The list of planned projects was submitted to City Council Monday. The City Administration and City Council will collaborate on future infrastructure.