Here are the groups that have organized out of Fort Wayne protests, and here’s what they want

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As protests have continued into the third week outside the Allen County Courthouse, several groups and movements have started to form and create demands of change in local law enforcement.

While some protesters have demonstrated independently, the groups that have organized have shared their specific goals of change they would like to see made. The Fort Wayne Police Department has clarified what has previously been done that meets the demands.

FIRM members follow #8CantWait national campaign

A group of black millennials formed FIRM – Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters after the city’s Unity March, held on June 4. Events have included a protest outside Mayor Tom Henry’s office at Citizens Square on Friday.

According to a representative from FIRM, the group believes the movement should be black-ran, as it has to do with black people. Their protest method is strategic, making sure group members and supporters know their rights and what they are fighting for.

“We believe in being loud, but don’t want to be unlawful,” the representative told WANE 15. “We pride ourselves on being fully transparent with everyone involved, and we will continue to do so in the future.”

FIRM’s goal is to see specific changes made by the mayor and other community leaders that follow the guidance of the national movement #8CantWait.

The group FIRM: Fighting for Injustice and Racial Matters shared this graphic showing changes they’d like to see made in the Fort Wayne Police Department. The group says FWPD officers follow three of the eight suggestions.

ChangeMakers threaten increase in disobedience

A weekend full of protests, speakers, music and more filled the Allen County Courthouse Green June 12-14. The People’s Movement event was led in-part by the group ChangeMakers Fort Wayne.

According to a list of local demands the group shared, ChangeMakers wants to see charges dropped for non-violent protesters, chokeholds and kneeholds banned, the implementation of a ‘Duty to Intervene” policy and the creation of a civilian review board.

If the demands are not met, the group threatens an increase in disobedience.

A list of demands shared by the group ChangeMakers shows the changes their protesters want to see happen in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Justice Project asks for stories

The organization Fort Wayne Justice Project formed after the clashes between protesters and police back on Friday, May 29. According to a statement to WANE 15, the group is made up of concerned citizens and activists who have experienced police brutality first-hand.

A website has been created, asking for protesters to share their stories of “police brutality and injustice.” According to the website, the stories will be shared with city and county leaders, as well as the public with the ultimate goal of “criminal justice reform and the dropping of charges against peaceful protesters,” and to get police to admit wrongdoing.

“We are primarily focused on this immediate goal, but in the longer term we seek to continue to monitor and report on local police brutality and misconduct while pushing for a change in the budgetary priorities of our community,” the statement reads.

The group calls for a reduction in the police department’s budget and to redirect funding to services that support health, education and well-being.

Others ‘hijack’ peaceful protests

Several people were arrested Sunday and Monday after a mostly peaceful weekend. According police, those people blocked traffic or “hijacked” the peaceful protests through intimidation, inciting others and vandalism. The organized groups have distanced themselves from those protesters.

Police respond to demands

The Fort Wayne Police Department has made efforts to change their use of force policies and oversight throughout the years leading up to this volatile time.

According to the department’s public information officer, Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, those efforts include stopping the use of choke holds. The decision was made through a policy memo early last year, but officially stricken from the official policy in recent weeks.

A Board of Public Safety made up of civilians has also been in place and holds meetings open to the public.

Here are the responses from the department on other demands made by protesters:

Duty to Intervene: “We have a duty to intervene already in place. Tacit collaboration is taught in the academy and has been for some time. We have had this in our Rules and Regulations for years but have now also added it to our policy section as well.”

Deescalation: "Deescalation is what we strive for in everything we do. We teach it but it doesn't always work in every situation. There are sometimes when the situation is so out of hand there isn't time to talk. Every situation is different."

Banning Shooting at Moving Vehicles: Not shooting at moving vehicles has always been in our policy as long as I can remember. The only time you can do so is if you or someone else is in immediate danger but like all cases of immediate danger of death you have to use what you can to help prevent yours or someone else's death.

Not shooting at moving vehicles has always been in our policy as long as I can remember. The only time you can do so is if you or someone else is in immediate danger but like all cases of immediate danger of death you have to use what you can to help prevent yours or someone else’s death. Exhaust all Alternatives Before Shooting: “We always try to exhaust all resources but we aren’t required to hit every step of the force continuum each time. Again, every situation is different. No one comes to work with intent on shooting someone. Regardless of what people think that is not how any FWPD officer thinks.”We as a department are eager to be better. We are looking for community partnerships that are willing to put forth the effort to educate the citizens about policing and to enhance police interactions with the community. We have been moving in that direction over the past seven years. We are going to continue on that path.

“We as a department are eager to be better,” Rosales-Scatena added. “We are looking for community partnerships that are willing to put forth the effort to educate the citizens about policing and to enhance police interactions with the community. We have been moving in that direction over the past seven years. We are going to continue on that path.”