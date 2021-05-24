Here are the COVID-19 vaccination plans for area universities and colleges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As many students are preparing to choose where they will go to school in the fall or if they will return, the question of “am I required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?” is asked by many.

WANE 15 reached out to a number of area school and received the following statements:

“Purdue Fort Wayne believes getting a COVID vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take to help bring an end to the pandemic. At this point, vaccination is strongly encouraged but not required for students, faculty or staff as a condition for enrolling for in-person classes starting in August and/or on-campus employment.” Geoff Thomas, senior director of media relations, communications and marketing at Purdue University Fort Wayne

“Vaccination will be strongly encouraged at Trine University, but not required.” James Tew, senior director of content and communications at Trine University

“Manchester University encourages students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it does not require it at this time. Should circumstances change, and local, state and federal guidelines warrant it, we would re-evaluate. NCAA requirements might also potentially influence any decision we would make.” Abby Van Vlerah, vice president of student life and leadership of Manchester University’s COVID-19 Response Team

“Indiana Tech is strongly recommending that its students get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to returning to campus for the 2021-22 academic year. Our university is not making vaccination a requirement for attendance.” Matt Bair, director of marketing and communications at Trine University

“USF will not require proof of vaccination for students, faculty, or staff, but the university encourages all to take advantage of the vaccination.” Reggie Hayes, director of external communications at University of Saint Francis

“Beginning with the fall 2021 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall. Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.” Statement from Indiana University

WANE 15 also reached out to Huntington University but has not received a statement.