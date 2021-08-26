Henry returns from COVID isolation, talks about future prevention efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry has returned to work after a bout with COVID-19. He told WANE 15 he’s had conversations about potential efforts to slow the current surge of cases across the area.

“It was a long 10-14 days at home and each day got a little better,” Henry said Thursday morning.

It’s been 9 days since the mayor told the city he tested positive for COVID-19. His wife’s positive tested was announced the following day.

“There’s no question, COVID is nothing to mess around with. In my particular case, I was totally fatigued,

Henry explained. “I really couldn’t do much of anything that required any kind of muscular activity. I was just flat on my back.”

The mayor said he handled a few phone calls and messages while being out, but mostly left things with his staff.

“It’s one thing to talk about it,” Henry said. “It’s something else to get it. I don’t think those citizens who have not been vaccinated, I don’t think they have any idea what they face should they get COVID.”

Henry said he has been in touch with the Allen County Commissioners and Board of Health, talking out ideas of how to squash the current spike of cases.

“I think what we need to do now is to accept responsibility as leaders in this community to say ‘what else can we do to protect the rest of our citizens,'” Henry added. “I think it’s going to have to be a group effort to try to slow this down.”

Those ideas included what he calls ‘masking possibilities,’ education, and reaching out to employers and health care providers.