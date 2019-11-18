Henry Ford Museum acquires Warsaw Party Shop’s Hallmark collection

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Henry Ford Museum in Michigan has acquired a large collection of Hallmark ornaments from the Party Shop in Warsaw.

The museum complex in Dearborn got more than 6,600 Hallmark Keepsake ornaments from the store after its owners retired and closed its doors earlier this year.

For 41 years, people from around the area visited the store to do their holiday shopping and to see the Hallmark Ornament Museum. It was a unique experience for customers as the store transported you to the Holiday season, no matter what time of year it was.

The collection will now have a second life at the Henry Ford as some ornaments will go on display this holiday season, and the rest will be shared with the world next year.

The vast collection include Christmas, Easter, and Halloween miniatures and lighted ornaments from over the years.

Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 8,500 ornaments and more than 100 ornament series.

According to Patricia Mooradian, The Henry Ford President, “Hallmark’s Keepsake ornaments have become an essential part of Americans’ holiday traditions.”