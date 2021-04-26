Henry announces $92M investment in water, sewer and stormwater upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry joined neighborhood leaders, City Council members, and City Utilities on Monday to reveal a more than $90 million investment in water, sewer and storm infrastructure improvements for 2021.

This year’s commitments Mayor Henry said will improve reliability, solve drainage issues and protect the environment.

“I’m encouraged by the continued commitment to neighborhoods. City Utilities is making a significant difference as we work together to be a growing and thriving community,” Mayor Henry said. “The projects being done to enhance our water, sewer and stormwater systems are intended to ensure that residents and businesses receive reliable and excellent service.”

The news conference took place near the Third Street Sewer Pump Station where a consolidation sewer is being constructed to intercept combined sewage from several neighborhoods and transport it to a drop shaft connected to the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel. The city said that currently, when it rains, 137 million gallons of combined sewage (sanitary and stormwater) flows into the St. Marys at to the pump location. When the tunnel is operational at the end of 2023, that amount will be reduced by more than 90%.

“The investments we’re making improve our quality of life and position Fort Wayne as a leader in economic development opportunities and new jobs,” Mayor Henry said.

The city said this year’s City Utilities’ investment supports nearly 2,400 construction-related jobs when using the US Bureau of Labor Statistics calculations of an average of 26 jobs supported for each million invested.

Besides the hundreds of neighborhood projects, both large and small, City Utilities is also making upgrades to water and sewer plants and pollution control plants.