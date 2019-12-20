Helping the homeless: Groups pack bags for those in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Groups around Fort Wayne gathered Friday to pack necessity items for those in need this holiday season.

Around 10 a.m., the Southeast Waynedale Neighborhood Association and the Waynedale Community Improvement Team filled Christmas bags and snack bags for homeless veterans from Liberty Landing and Safe Haven. The 4th District American Legion Auxillary also presented a $1,000 check to those organizations at the event, which was held at the training center at Southwest Fire District Station 1.

A short time later, employees at Kelley Automotive Group worked to provide a little extra comfort to homeless people during the winter season through a partnership with Backpacks of Hope. Kelley employees packed backpacks with essential items like soap, nonperishable food, hand and feet warmers and books.

The backpacks will be distributed to the those in need at Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, VA of Northern Indiana, Huntington Soup Kitchen and Charis House.