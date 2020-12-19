Helping hundreds of homeless one coat at a time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sally Segerson has served Fort Wayne’s homeless population for nine years with mass mobile meals and the equipment to survive the elements.

Since September 28, she has helped 243 Fort Wayne individuals get a coat through her Street Reach for the Homeless. That’s roughly double the number from 2019.

“Covid has people in need who never would have come to the elements,” says Segerson. “Businesses have closed. Jobs have been lost. People are facing financial hardships they’ve never faced before.

“Having a warm coat for the winter is just one opportunity to spread some love around and say that we still care.”

Friday, she received nearly 100 more through the YWCA Northeast Indiana.

If you need help or can offer help, contact Street Reach for the Homeless.