LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – The Ligonier community has a goal to give back with Thanksgiving around the corner.

Fill an entire patrol car and a firetruck with holiday cheer at the Kroger in Ligonier from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event is presented by Kroger, Ligonier Police and Fire, and the West Noble Food Bank.

The Kroger is at 903 Lincoln Way South in Ligonier, 46767.