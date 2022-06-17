FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Twenty-six years ago, Perry Sook founded Nexstar, the parent company of WANE 15. in 2016, Sook established Nexstar’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” as a way for its employees to help out their communities.

WANE 15 is proud to once again take part in this initiative. We will once again be partnering with Community Harvest Food Bank and here’s how you can help.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. we will be collecting food at the WANE 15 studios located at 2915 West State Boulevard. You might even meet one of the WANE 15 personalities.

In 2021, WANE was able to collect 10,000 pounds of food which equals 8,300 meals for those less fortunate in our community.