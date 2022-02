FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Open Video Call Interviews are going on for the Foellinger Family Documentary and anyone can take part to share a story.

If you have any stories to share about founder Helene Foellinger, you can head to the Open Call Interviews on February 25from 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Sign up in advance. More information can be found on the website.