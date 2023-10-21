FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A giant corn hole tournament is taking over Parkview Field on Saturday. The event benefits the local nonprofit, Hearing the Call.

Hearing the Call founders Nora and Ken Steward and board member and MLB pitcher Spencer Patton stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Cornhole for the Call is on Saturday, October 21 at Parkview Field. The event is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It costs $10 to stop by and spectate. You can participate for prizes by registering for a division. Registration online is required. You can click here for that, and to learn more about Hearing the Call.