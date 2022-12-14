Help Not Handcuffs got a “seat at the table,” but say they’ve been ignored by the county commissioners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Help Not Handcuffs, an activist group opposing the construction of a new jail in Allen County, got a boost in August when federal judge Damon R. Leichty added the organization to a lawsuit filed by the Indiana ACLU and local inmates.

At the Aug. 25 status hearing held at the federal courthouse downtown, Leichty allowed Diana Bauer, attorney for Help Not Handcuffs, inside the rail and accepted the group as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court.

Leichty said he hoped any solution to the jail would be a “community wide solution,” but since then, the group says they’ve been “locked out of any meaningful conversations as to short-term and long-term solutions,” according to a new filing submitted this week with the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana.

Instead of a court-ordered “seat at the table,” Help Not Handcuffs has been forced to find ways to reach members of the criminal court system, and has been ignored by the Allen County Commissioners, the filing states.

Members have met with Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger; Allen County Prosecutor-elect Michael McAlexander; Superior Court Judge David Zent; Superior Court Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; Eric Zimmerman, Allen County’s Chief probation officer; and Kim Churchward, Allen County Community Corrections executive director.

At the August meeting, Leichty also asked that Cory Miller, president of Elevatus Architecture, the firm designing the proposed new jail, be present Friday and expressed interest in meeting with members of Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council or JRAC, the state arm of the local community corrections board that draws from the same group of local judges and others connected to the criminal justice system.

How Leichty will react to Help Not Handcuffs’ demands to be part of a local commission to find alternatives to incarceration will play out Friday when the third status hearing is held at the U.S. federal court downtown starting at 10 a.m.

Background on ACLU lawsuit

For background, the Indiana ACLU and local inmates sued the county commissioners and sheriff in January 2020 for inhumane conditions at the jail. Those conditions included overcrowding and understaffing, leading to violence between inmates and between inmates and confinement officers, as well as unsanitary living conditions.

On March 31, Leichty filed an opinion agreeing with the plaintiffs and ordered the county to rectify the situation. It became obvious to the commissioners in charge of providing inmate housing that a new facility needed to be built. Taking Leichty’s demands seriously, they have chosen a site for a new jail, arranged for financing and design and are expected to come to court Friday with a purchase order in hand for 2911 Meyer Rd, the chosen location for the new jail.

While Help Not Handcuffs is unwavering in its opposition to the construction of a new jail, estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million, the group will continue to seek that “seat at the table,” said Tony Borton, who is on the Help Not Handcuffs executive team.

Allen County Commissioners have said their weekly legislative meeting on Friday is the perfect forum to ask questions and air concerns.

However, Borton says getting up at the mic does not mean there is a discussion of alternatives Help Not Handcuffs is determined to present.

Tony Borton with Help Not Handcuffs said he still opposes building a new jail. He really wants to see a community wide commission formed to tackle incarceration alternatives.

“It’s basically one-sided, and as a citizen, you have about three minutes to present your public comment, share your opinion. You can ask questions and then your time is up and the commissioners say ‘thank you very much’ and they can choose to respond or not respond, but there’s no obligation to continue a conversation,” Borton said.

On Aug. 16, just prior to the second status hearing, Help Not Handcuffs was included in a meeting with Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, McAlexander, Hershberger; Churchward, William Lebrato, chief public defender and Zimmerman. The group’s hopes for incarceration alternatives were “dismissed” because of the county’s problem solving courts, the group said in its filing.

In the filing, Help Not Handcuffs is asking Leichty to “order” specific conditions:

special commission on alternatives to incarceration with equal community seats to work towards a ‘care first, jail last’ model

order production of all documents and information necessary for Help Not Handcuffs to conduct an independent assessment of the jail population

order an independent assessment of all Allen County diversion programs

The “Allen County community has no way to gauge whether any of these programs work, how they are funded, whether they are under funded and where there may be gaps existing in pre-incarceration programs, programs for incarcerated persons and post-release re-entry services,” the brief says.

Jail statistics on mental health

In the brief, statistics from the local jail population are included that break down mental illness and substance abuse:

— 25-30% have a mental illness diagnosis with no substance abuse disorder

— mental illness diagnoses include depression, anxiety, bipolar, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective, and borderline personality disorder

— 75% have a substance abuse disorder (also known as addiction)

— 75% have a dual diagnosis of addiction and mental illness

— a very small percentage of the current population is being held only on a case with a bond. The vast majority of those who have a bond, also have additional cases with no bond.

— racial demographics show 324 black inmates, 286 white, 52 Hispanic, 25 Asian

— the bulk of inmates fall between 20 and 49

The activists also complain that JRAC, “in its current formulation, is not functional or practical as it has effectively sealed itself off from the local community….having only criminal justice entities involved in a quest for short term and long term solutions does not serve the community’s best interests,” the filing says.

Chief among the group’s goals for Friday is getting the alternatives to incarceration working groups started “to start figuring out what we can do, what community based alternatives there are and solutions that would basically eliminate the need for a new jail,” Borton said.