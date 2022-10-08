FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition held a rally at the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon calling for jail reform and the abandonment of the proposed new jail site in southeast Fort Wayne.

Dozens of people showed up outside of the courthouse for the event.

In addition to discarding the proposed jail site, the coalition wants Allen County Board of Commissioners to adopt a “Care First, Jail Last” culture by releasing low-level offenders with certain stipulations, according to a Friday press release.

Commissioner Therese Brown said Friday the southeast Fort Wayne location remains a “last resort.”