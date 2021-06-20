Help Habitat starts home build efforts at Dad Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First Assembly of God hosted Dad Fest on Saturday to honor dads near and far.

The event was free from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1400 W. Washington Center Road. First Assembly fired up the grill and planning a fun day of activities that the whole family can enjoy with dads in mind. Those who attend can enjoy free food made on site, inflatables for kids and a tent where families can make Father’s Day cards.

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity, First Assembly is hosting a panel build from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The wall panels for an entire home will be assembled on-site and transferred to a Fort Wayne location where a home will be built in the coming weeks.

“We want to be able to do as much as we can to connect with the community,” said Rob Haslett, lead pastor. “We hope that our impact is remind the community that we are here that we are family focused and we’re a good place to be.”