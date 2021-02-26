Help from across the county brings lost phone back to Majic 95.1 host

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne radio host lost her phone in the snow earlier this week only to have it returned with the help of strangers.

On the morning of Feb. 16, Fort Wayne was covered in inches of snow. Majic 95.1 radio host Angie Nash was on her way to work when she got stuck in the snow on Berry Street.

“My phone fell into a snow bank and a plow truck was coming, so I was eager to get out of my car and flag him down,” Nash said.

Once unstuck Nash looked for her pink sparkly phone but it was no where to be found. She continued to look for over a week looking for over a week with no luck, however, that changed Wednesday night.

Two hours after Nash got stuck, Steve Hoppas was driving to work on Berry Street when he saw something in the snow.

“It kind of caught my eye,” Hoppas said. “The first thing I thought was someone is having a bad day.”

Hoppas took the pink sparkly phone that he found into Sturges Property Group where he asked Christine Bursoto for help.

“If there is a lead and you can follow it, why not try and get it back to them,” Bursoto said.



While the phone was wet and locked, Bursoto used notifications to track down Nash’s friends on Instagram. However, no one responded to her messages, so she dug deeper and looked for friends of friends on social media.

Finally, Bursoto got a response back from a woman in Los Angeles who turned out to be the daughter of a receptionist at Majic 95.1, and through the power of social media Nash got her phone back.

“Thank you for being such a decent human being and for caring for someone you didn’t know, that is just absolutely amazing,” Nash said.

The pair said they never once thought about keeping the phone. They also had no intentions of giving up the search for the owner.