‘Help feed the Herd’: PFW to host food pantry donation drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne is hosting a pantry donation drive to help feed its students, faculty and community members on Sunday.

This is part of the “Help feed the Herd” mission.

“I put on this project originally because of class that I’m taking… a community and creativity class and part of the requirement of the class is to do a public project,” said Camela Mount, a PFW student.

Mount came up with this idea because helping feed people has been a theme throughout her life.

“Everybody needs to eat. I worked my way through school the first time as a waitress. I work at an elementary school right now and I’m involved in the cafeterias,” said Mount. “So when I had a project to do it seemed like a good fit.”

On Sunday they will be collecting non perishable food items and hygiene products for the Friends of the University Purdue Fort Wayne Pantry. This will take place during the campus’ monthly Pokémon Go Community Day event, which Mount says typically draws a fairly large crowd.

“We’re always in need for more goods, whether that be hygiene products, it could be canned vegetables, canned fruit, any non perishable items we also have freezers in our pantry so we do have frozen goods as well,” said Eric Manor, PFW’s wellness director.

The pantry is open to PFW students, faculty members and the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday’s. It was originally created in 2017.

Donations will be be accepted from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Alumni Plaza.