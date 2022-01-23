Help delivery drivers avoid slips and trips in snowy weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you are ordering lunch, shopping on Amazon, or expecting a letter from your pen pal– you can help the delivery service get to you safely.

The January snow has arrived, and delivery drivers are doing what they can to deliver mail efficiently in difficult weather conditions.

Hazards such as uneven surfaces, wet pavement, snow and ice are often preventable.

The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes to help carriers deliver. Residents and businesses with blue collection boxes near their property are also asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox– including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach– helps keep service consistent. Whether it’s by mailbox, curbside or door delivery, clearing snow and ice is helpful.