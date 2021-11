FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The “Be the Light in a Child’s Night” Fundraiser is kicking off just in time for the holiday season, to help a child in need.

The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is selling luminaries to support the Beds4Kids program. More details can be found on the website.

The “Be the Light in a Child’s Night” Fundraiser begins on Thanksgiving and continues through Christmas.