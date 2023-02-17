FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history will be coming to the Arts United Center this weekend. The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. many talented Fort Wayne community members will take the audience back to 1890s New York City in a play full of humor, romance, and energetic dance.

Tickets are on sale now and the play runs through February 26th.

Wane 15’s Taylor King spoke with Civic Theatre executive director Phillip Colglaizer, director of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Leslie Beauchamp and mother daughter duo Amy Ross and Olivia Rang.