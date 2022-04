FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Easter candy is falling from the sky on Sunday.

Join Avalon Missionary Church on their lawn around 11:30 a.m. to catch some goodies that a helicopter is sending down. The event lasts until 12:30 p.m.

There are Easter services beforehand at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 1212 Lower Huntington Road in Fort Wayne.