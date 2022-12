FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.

For those attending either event, officials say to arrive early to avoid being late from traffic.

The Rumble event begins at 7:00 p.m. and the Komets play Indy Fuel at 7:30 p.m.