Heavy traffic expected around Coliseum for ‘Hot Rod’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Memorial Coliseum has issued a “Traffic Advisory” for roadways around the facility for Thursday, when the annual Hot Rod Power Tour powers in.

The 25th annual Hot Rod Power Tour will feature around 4,000 vehicles in Memorial Coliseum’s parking lot, with automobiles pulling in from 9 a.m. until noon. The event runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue and other roadways surrounding the Coliseum could see heavy traffic.

The Memorial Coliseum said Monday in a news release that spectator parking will be available at the Purdue Fort Wayne campus visitor lots near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and North Anthony Boulevard. Pedestrian access will be available via the St. Joe River Pathway from Purdue Fort Wayne to the Memorial Coliseum parking lot.

Map shows access to visitor parking for the 25th annual Hot Rod Power Tour.

Those who are not attending the event should seek alternate routes and avoid the area around the Coliseum Thursday.