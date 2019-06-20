Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio

Heavy rainfall began in areas south of Fort Wayne last night.

Many roads have flooding and are impassable

Heavy rainfall moved north through the early morning hours

Heavy rainfall which began last night has continued this morning across our area.

Last night the hardest hit areas were south of Fort Wayne. Law Enforcement reported several areas of high water and flooding last night in Jay county around Portland on county roads and US 27.

Huntington County officials reported many city streets were under water last night. Andrews which is in Huntington County reported 2.50″ of rainfall in a very short time period last night.

At WANE 15 we measured 1.10″ in our rain gauge and the Fort Wayne Airport has reported 0.84″ since early this morning.

Area creeks and rivers have also reported flooding and our region remains under a Flash Flood Watch until late this afternoon.