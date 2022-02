FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heavy police presence has been spotted at a house on Fort Wayne’s southeast side due to an investigation.

Police are currently on scene at the 2300 block of Gay Street and Creighton Avenue. It is unclear what the situation is, but according to the Fort Wayne police activity log, police were called out there for a 911 hang up.

WANE 15 currently has a crew on scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.