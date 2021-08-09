Heavy police presence near Black Bear Creek Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a heavy police and SWAT presence near the Black Bear Creek Apartments Monday evening.

According to the police activity log, crews were sent Reed Road and Lake Avenue, north of Daryl B. Corbin Memorial Park, around 8:45 p.m. to work traffic. It is unclear why police were originally called to the area, but WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

In a video sent to WANE 15, police can be heard speaking over a bullhorn and asking for a person to evacuate an apartment on Reed Road.

Residents tell WANE 15 that police have told them to stay in their homes.

Reed Road is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 is working to learn more. We’ve contacted the police department for more information and are waiting for a response.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.