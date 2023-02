FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after reports of a shooting Wednesday at an apartment on the city’s southeast side, Fort Wayne Police confirmed.

Police said there is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Fort Wayne Police respond to a shooting on Bunt Drive

Police and emergency crews could be seen in the 6000 block of Bunt Drive, starting before noon.

