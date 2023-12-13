FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police said no weapon was found Wednesday morning in a search at North Side High School that stemmed from a student’s 911 call.

An officer confirmed to WANE 15 the school was given the all-clear sometime before 11 a.m. A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw students walking back inside the school around 10:45 a.m. At least four squad cars could be seen parked in front of the school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a message to parents this morning saying a student had called 911 to report seeing someone in the building with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown as police and administrators looked for the person. Once the person was found, they were searched and no weapon was found, the message said.

A spokesperson for FWCS said the investigation is ongoing.

The full message from FWCS reads:

North Side families:

A short time ago a student called 911 to report seeing someone with a gun in the building. As police and administrators worked to identify the individual, North Side was placed on lockdown, which means students stayed in their classrooms and did not move about the building. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building. The individual was identified and searched with no weapon found. Administrators and police are continuing to investigate but have released the lockdown and students are returning to their regular schedule. Students remained calm and followed procedures during this lockdown. We will send additional information as it is available.