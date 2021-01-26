Kreager Park closed following armed suicide attempt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a heavy police presence at Kreager Park as officers diffused an armed suicide attempt Tuesday evening.

Fort Wayne police report being dispatched to a home involving a suicidal person who had left the location at approximately 4:03 p.m. Officers contacted a family member who said she believed her sister was going to shoot herself.

Officers report finding her in Kreager Park alone in her vehicle where they believed her to be armed with a handgun.

When she refused to follow directions of officers on scene, it is reported that Emergency Services and Negotiators were called to begin talking with her. After a while on the phone with negotiators the she surrendered to officers.

At this time she will be taken for a medical evaluation, according to police.

“If anyone is suffering from suicidal thoughts we encourage you to get help. There are numerous resources available in the Fort Wayne Area. Please call if you need assistance,” FWPD said.