FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a domestic battery at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard.

Officers and a SWAT unit responded in heavy numbers at the Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. at about 9:11 a.m.

Upon arrival, police began investigating reports that a man attacked a woman at the hotel. Eventually, they were able to get the woman out of a room while the man barricaded himself inside.

Several rooms around the scene of the battery were evacuated, police said.

Officers were operating drones and had unmarked vehicles and trucks in the parking lot.

We have a crew at the scene to learn more.