Heavy police and firefighter presence on High Street as crews battle fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are battling a fire on High Street Monday evening.

FWFD dispatched crews to High Street at approximately 8:57 p.m. on reports of a structure fire, according to the activity log. The FWPD activity log reports officers are working traffic in the 1400 block of High Street.

Firefighters at the scene said said that the fire started in the kitchen as a kitchen fire. It took about 20 minutes to get under control. The house is condemned with no exterior damage visible.

The owner and four dogs self-evacuated. Fire fighters report that one dog needed to be rescued but is unharmed.

One woman was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

Viewers have told WANE 15 there is a heavy police and firefighter presence on High Street.

