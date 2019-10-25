Heather Headley back in Fort Wayne to benefit Boys and Girls Club

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2013 file photo, Heather Headley walks the post-show red carpet for the finale of “America’s Got Talent” in New York. Headley will replace Jennifer Hudson in Broadways current revival of The Color Purple. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Grammy Award-winning singer is back in town for a benefit concert for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Heather Headley, a Northrop High School grad, has performed on Broadway in “Aida,” “The Color Purple,” and “The Lion King,” among other shows. She also currently features in the television drama Chicago Med.

Headley performed at the Clyde theater Thursday night as a part of the benefit, and WANE’s Terra Brantley sat down with Headley to talk about her career and her message to the students in the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Before the concert, the national president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America paid a visit to the club. Jim Clark talked with families about the progress the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne has made in recent years. He took a tour of the new building and praised the community for supporting the organization.

Headley will be at the Boys and Girls club Friday morning to talk with students involved in performance and music